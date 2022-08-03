Republicans in the Indiana House Makes Changes to Abortion Proposal

Indiana’s proposed abortion law is far from certain. Republicans in the Indiana House changed the proposal yesterday. Lawmakers added protections for the health of a mother, dropped a provision that would have allowed the state’s attorney general to prosecute abortion cases, and changed the time limit for women who are claiming rape or incest to a ten-week abortion window. If the changes are approved, the plan would have to go back to the Indiana Senate for a second vote before it could be sent to the governor.

