Roger Lee Phillips, age 83, of Huntingburg, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at The Waters of Huntingburg.

He was born July 4, 1939, in Columbus, Indiana to Paul and Lillian (McGee) Phillips. He married Betty Lou Kline on January 29th, 1966 in Washington, Indiana. Roger retired from Kimball International Heritage Hills Division. He was a member of the Huntingburg Eagles. He loved to watch old Western movies and was a fan of the Cardinals, Colts, and NASCAR. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Betty Graber and Patricia Byers.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Phillips of Huntingburg; three children, David (Sharon) Phillips of Jasper, Dennis Phillips of Huntingburg, Nina (Kenneth) Goodwin of Anderson, South Carolina; one brother, Joe (Georgeann) Phillips of Jasper; 1 grandchild, 2 step-grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter, and 1 step great- grandson.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg. Pastor Zach Korff will officiate at the service. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com