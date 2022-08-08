Ronald H. Beier, 71, of Fulda passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. Ronald was born on March 1, 1951 in Huntingburg to Hugo J. and Ardella (Rickelman) Beier. He was united in marriage to Susan Krampe on September 13, 1980, in Saint Ferdinand Church. Susan preceded him in death on September 18, 2020.

Ronald retired from Kimball International and was a farmer. He was a member of Saint Boniface Parish, Saint Meinrad K of C # 5599, Saint Meinrad Sons of the Legion, and Spencer County Memorial Forrest. Ronald enjoyed camping, farming, and being with his grandchildren.

Surviving are two sons, Brent (Kyla) Beier and Craig Beier both of St. Meinrad. Four grandchildren, Rylie, Brenley, Avery, and Nolan Beier. His mother, Ardella Beier of Fulda, fivebrothers, James (Carol) Beier of Ferdinand, Kenny and Allen Beier of St. Meinrad, Larry (Karen) Beier of St. Meinrad, and Tom (JoAnn) Beier of Evanston. Four sisters, Diane Berg of Dale, Ruth (Tim) Mullen of Huntingburg, Carma (Don) Berg of Evanston, and LeAnn (Jeremy) Hoffman of Dale. A brother-in-law, Charles Tempel of St. Meinrad. Ronald was also preceded in death by his father, Hugo Beier, and a sister, Karen Tempel.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 10:00 AM Central in Saint Boniface Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 9th from 3:00 to 7:00 PM Central at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Visitation will continue on Wednesday from 9:00 to 10:00 AM Central at the church. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.