Saint Meinrad Archabbey earns wellness award

Saint Meinrad Archabbey recently earned the 5 Star AchieveWELL designation through the Wellness Council of Indiana. AchieveWELL is the Wellness Council of Indiana’s workplace wellness assessment, evaluation and recognition program.

The Wellness Council works collaboratively to positively impact the economic vitality of the state of Indiana by evaluating and guiding workplaces and communities through the development of their own comprehensive health and wellness strategies.

Among the wellness efforts for which Saint Meinrad was recognized are:

Free lunches for co-workers, introduced in 2021, to provide access to healthier food options

The Health Service Clinic, on-site access to health care and free flu shots

EAP webinars and free counseling service for ongoing efforts to improve mental health

On the Hill 5K, planned this year for September 17, to help create a culture of wellness within the community and raise funds for a local charity

Saint Meinrad Archabbey’s efforts to provide free on-site physical therapy.

AchieveWELL is divided into three levels: 3 Star (Saint Meinrad Archabbey earned this in 2018), 4 Star (2019), and 5 Star (2021, 2022). Each level requires fulfillment of a set of standards. Saint Meinrad Archabbey will be recognized at the 2022 Indiana Wellness Summit on September 21-22 in Indianapolis.

Saint Meinrad Archabbey, located in St. Meinrad, IN, is a Benedictine monastery founded in 1854. The monks operate a Seminary and School of Theology, guest house and retreat program, Abbey Caskets, CareNotes and a gift shop.