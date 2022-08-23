Shortage of School Nurses in Indiana

Add this to the list of things schools in Indiana don’t have enough of. A new report says there is a shortage of school nurses in the state. The Governor’s Public Health Commission issued the report yesterday. Right now schools in the state are required to have at least one school nurse on staff, the report suggests changing that requirement to one nurse for every 750 students. Local schools say they are having trouble finding nurses because they don’t pay very much, the report suggests the state may need to cover the cost to make hiring school nurses easier.

