Strassenfest Parade Winners

The Strassenfest parade happened this weekend, Here are year’s parade winners and honorable mentions!

Strassenfest Award Presentation for best reinforcement of German theme (All parade units eligible)

Winner: #15 StrassenfestHofmarschall – Jim & Rita Corn and the Glockenspiel

Honorable Mentions: Strassenfest Little Miss & Mister /German American Bank, Sandi Bair’s Miniature Horses & Friends, Schnitzelbank Restaurant

Heartwarming Award for most “warm and fuzzy” entry

Winner: Dance Central Academy of Performing Arts

Honorable Mentions: Red Nose Society Clowns

Community Award Presentation for displaying the most positive statement on the community (All parade units eligible)

Winner: Memorial Hospital & Health Care Center

Honorable Mentions: Re-Elect Kippenbrock for Clerk, Siebert’s

Chairman’s Award Presented to business float entry that exhibits the best overall excellence in design, construction, and creativity Business floats only eligible

Winner: Puzzles & Padlocks Escape Room

Honorable Mentions: G&T Industries, Siebert’s, Best Home Furnishings

Parade Marshal’s Award Presented to non-business float entry that exhibits the best overall excellence in design, construction, and creativity

Non-business floats only eligible

Winner: Indiana State Festivals Association

Honorable Mentions: Anderson Woods, Hoosier Hillbillies

Best Shrine Unit Presented to the Shrine entry that provides the best entertainment and enjoyment for the spectators.

Winner: Hadi Shriners

Honorable Mentions: Hiram’s Hotrods, Hoosier Hillbillies