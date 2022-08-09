The Strassenfest parade happened this weekend, Here are year’s parade winners and honorable mentions!
Strassenfest Award Presentation for best reinforcement of German theme (All parade units eligible)
Winner: #15 StrassenfestHofmarschall – Jim & Rita Corn and the Glockenspiel
Honorable Mentions: Strassenfest Little Miss & Mister /German American Bank, Sandi Bair’s Miniature Horses & Friends, Schnitzelbank Restaurant
Heartwarming Award for most “warm and fuzzy” entry
Winner: Dance Central Academy of Performing Arts
Honorable Mentions: Red Nose Society Clowns
Community Award Presentation for displaying the most positive statement on the community (All parade units eligible)
Winner: Memorial Hospital & Health Care Center
Honorable Mentions: Re-Elect Kippenbrock for Clerk, Siebert’s
Chairman’s Award Presented to business float entry that exhibits the best overall excellence in design, construction, and creativity Business floats only eligible
Winner: Puzzles & Padlocks Escape Room
Honorable Mentions: G&T Industries, Siebert’s, Best Home Furnishings
Parade Marshal’s Award Presented to non-business float entry that exhibits the best overall excellence in design, construction, and creativity
Non-business floats only eligible
Winner: Indiana State Festivals Association
Honorable Mentions: Anderson Woods, Hoosier Hillbillies
Best Shrine Unit Presented to the Shrine entry that provides the best entertainment and enjoyment for the spectators.
Winner: Hadi Shriners
Honorable Mentions: Hiram’s Hotrods, Hoosier Hillbillies
Be the first to comment on "Strassenfest Parade Winners"