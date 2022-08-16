Teen Outback Back-To-School Bash August 20th

The Teen Outback is hosting their back-to-school bash again this year for kids in grades 3-8. the event will take place this Saturday august 20th. there will be plenty of fun events including dodgeball, inflatables, a giant obstacle course, a dunk tank, plenty of food, and games, and also music. the event will take place at teen outback located at the corner of 231 and Highway 64 in Huntingburg from 6-10 pm if you have a question you can call the teen outback 812-683-8336.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

More

Reddit

Email



Tumblr

