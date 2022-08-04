The Birdseye Park and Fire Department to Host Their 32nd Annual Picnic

Posted By: Joey Rehl August 4, 2022

The Birdseye Park and Fire Department will be hosting their 32nd annual picnic on August 18th, 21st, 26th, and 27th.

On Thursday, August 18th they will host a Euchre Tournament at the Firehouse. Doors will open at 530 and the tournament starts at 630 pm, food and drink will be available.

On Sunday, August 21st they will host a cruise in with registration starting at 11 am and they will leave the park at noon. cost is 10$ per person and kids 16 and younger are free.

On Friday, August 26th they will have a variety of great food for sale from 4-11 pm, games for the kids from 6-9 pm, a cornhole tourney at 630 pm, and Kings Ridge DJ will be the entertainment for the night from 7-10 pm.

On Saturday, August 27th they will host a car show from 8a-3p on 3rd Street.  A basketball and volleyball tournament will get underway at 9 am, kids games from 10 am-8 pm.  They will be serving their famous fried and bbq chicken and rib dinners starting at 11 am, also at 11 is Silly Safari for the kids, a horseshoe tourney at 1 pm, and the musical entertainment for the evening will be Evan Massey from 5-7 pm and Retro Shock from 8-11 pm

 

 

 

