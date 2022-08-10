The Strangers win the August Louder Than Life Bracket!

Strangers-Twitch-Flyer (2)

The Strangers entered the August contest for a chance to play on the Louder than Life stage. The first round was a total of 32 bands. The Strangers won and advanced weekly to the final four. Last week, The Strangers won the bracket and now will compete this Sunday, August 14th on Twitch via DWPresents at 5:30 central time. The final two bands will be flown to LA for a chance for the LTL stage.

The Strangers will live stream their performance and those who are followers of DWPresents will be able to vote for them after the performances of both bands.

The band is from Santa Claus. The drummer is from Evansville. You can find more about the strangers on their Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok pages.