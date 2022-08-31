Third Annual Grandview Open Disc Golf Scramble September 8-11th

The third annual Grandview Open Disc Golf Scramble will take place in a play-at-your-own-pace/schedule format between Thursday through Sunday, September 8-11, 2022, in Grandview, Indiana’s beautiful city park (2nd and Walnut, Grandview, Indiana 47615). Registration is $30 per two-person team for the 18-hole tournament with all proceeds benefiting the Lincoln Amphitheatre. To register, visit www.dgscene.com/Lincoln2022.

The first-place team will receive a $50 cash prize, as well as a prize pack (t-shirt, pizza, and growler fill-up) from St. Benedict’s Brew Works (redeemable at any of their locations).

The scramble will be a total of 18 holes/two complete rounds. For the complete tournament rules as well as to register teams, visit www.dgscene.com/Lincoln2022.