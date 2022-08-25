Town of Ferdinand Hydrant Flushing Tuesday September 6th

The Town of Ferdinand’s Water Department will be conducting hydrant flushing beginning Tuesday, September 6th till completion. This process will take place at various locations throughout the town on a daily basis. Flushing times will be Monday through Friday; from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Water will remain safe to drink; however, special attention is recommended before doing laundry. Customers are advised to run cold water through their taps for five to seven minutes to clean out any discoloration in the water that may affect laundry items. The Town of Ferdinand is not responsible for the cleaning and/or replacement of those items.