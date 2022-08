A pair of 11-year-olds in Tell City are looking at charges after police say they made a 911 call about a fake school shooter. It happened Monday as the kids were leaving William Tell Elementary school. Both Tell City Police and Perry County sheriff’s deputies went to the school, but there was no danger. Investigators eventually tracked the call to the kids on a school bus.

