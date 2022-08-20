Volunteers Needed for Heartland Half Marathon, 5K, Team Challenge, and Kids Fun Run  

Volunteers are still needed for the Heartland Half Marathon, 5K, Team Challenge, and Kids Fun Run taking place in Huntingburg, Indiana on Saturday, September 3. Grab a friend or a family member to volunteer along the route to direct runners and encourage them. The available volunteer spot locations are at county road intersections and in the downtown area of Huntingburg. This is a great opportunity if you have loved ones participating in the race or if you are looking to give back to your community!

The Heartland committee wants to emphasize these volunteer spots are critical to keeping the route safe. Also, a reminder, after the Heartland events, be sure to stick around to enjoy ALASI’s Latino Culture Festival on September 3, starting at 11:00 a.m.

A short informational meeting regarding volunteer assignments will be at Market Street Park in Huntingburg, on August 24 from 6:00 – 6:30 p.m. ET for all volunteers. All volunteers will receive their free shirts at the meeting.

To become a volunteer, or for more information, please visit https://runsignup.com/Race/Volunteer/IN/Huntingburg/HeartlandHalfMarathon5K.