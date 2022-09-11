100 Cooks Who Care Raises nearly $218,000.00

After a hiatus due to COVID-19, 100 Men Who Care returned to Dubois County with a new name, but the same fun and fundraising. The fundraising event now known as the 100 Cooks Who Care was held this past and raised $217,860.00 to be split between two non-profit agencies. As the name implies, the event features cooks from Dubois County who create and cook entrees, appetizers, and desserts and then serve the dishes to attendees to raise funds for a good cause.

The benefactors from the event were Mentors for Youth and Crisis Connection. The event presented by Old National Bank raised $217,860.00 through sponsorship, ticket sales, chef tips, and auctions of featured items. Monies will be split evenly between the two agencies. Mentors for Youth is dedicated to facilitating mutually beneficial relationships between adults and youths for the purpose of enhancing individual lives in Dubois County. They receive nearly $109,000.00. Crisis Connection promotes individual accountability and respect to end domestic violence and sexual assault through confidential crisis intervention, victim advocacy, primary presentation education, and collaboration with community partners. They too will receive nearly $109,000.00.

The Golden Spatula was awarded to Alex Ernst and Nick Merkley with their Smoked Baby Back Ribs for the most tips collected. Through the help of Jasper Engines and Transmissions, the pair raised over $29,000.00 in tips. The People’s Choice award went to Chefs Tim Flick and Chris Kunz with their Shrimp and Grits.

This was the 4th such 100 Cooks Who Care event. Last year the bi-annual event was postponed due to COVID and $50,000 from generous donors was given to Mentors For Youth and Crisis connection to help with their programs in 2021.