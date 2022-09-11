11th Annual St. Meinrad Rocks Fest September 23rd and 24th

St. Meinrad Rocks Fest- Our 11th Rockin’ Year – FREE Admission!

2022 Flyer

Inkspot Productions, LLC presents the 11th St. Meinrad RocksFest on September 23 and 24. The two-day benefit event will be held at St. Meinrad Park and will again feature FREE Admission.

Donations will be accepted for anyone wishing to donate to the cause, with all proceeds going toward the upcoming town museum.

This year’s event will again feature a beer garden (sponsored by Louie’s Tavern), children’s activities, and country and rock music by a total of 13 acts on two stages, both bands and solo acts, both returning favorites and newcomers, as well as a live animal show! Food trucks will be present on both days, and fest and performer merchandise will also be available.

A Vendor Fair will also take place on Saturday, from 2-6, in the park area.

The gates and beer garden will open one hour before the show is scheduled to begin.

The lineup for the weekend is as follows (all times listed are Central and are subject to change):

Friday, September 23

6:00 pm Star-Spangled Banner- Phil the Excitement (American Legion Post #366 will present the colors)

6:00 Larry Mitchell (Main Stage)

6:45 Dispel (Main Stage)

8:00 Johnny Grenade (Beer Garden Stage)

8:45 Beyond the Pale (Main Stage)

Saturday, September 24

12:30 pm Star-Spangled Banner- Phil the Excitement (Boy Scout Troop #102 will present the colors)

12:30 Haller Hitt & Excite(Beer Garden Stage)

1:15 Muddy Earl (Main Stage)

2:45 Ronnie Troesch (Beer Garden Stage)

3:30 Keep On Trail (Main Stage)

5:00 Freddie Bourne (Beer Garden Stage)

5:00 Silly Safaris Shows Inc. Live Animal Show (Park Area)

5:45 Atlas of the Dogs (Main Stage)

7:15 Band Sold Separately (Beer Garden Stage)

8:00 Larry Mitchell (Main Stage)

8:30 Off the Road, featuring Greg Smith, Jason Hartless, Lou Franco (Main Stage)

The lineup includes a wide array of popular local and regional acts, as well as national performers, including Academy-Award winner Larry Mitchell, Jason Hartless, who’s collaborated with Ted Nugent, Pop Evil, Sponge, Mitch Ryder, Tantric, Insane Clown Posse, Warrior Soul and Joe Lynn Turner; and Greg Smith, who’s collaborated with Ted Nugent, Billy Joel, Wendy O. Williams, Alice Cooper, Rainbow, Blue Öyster Cult, Dokken, Vinnie Moore, Joe Lynn Turner, Ted Nugent, Tommy James & the Shondells, Alan Parsons, The Turtles, Felix Cavaliere, Chuck Negron, Joey Molland, Denny Laine, Glenn Frey and Mitch Ryder to name a few.

No carry-in alcohol will be allowed. IDs are required for entrance to the beer garden.

Proceeds from the St. Meinrad Rocks Fest will benefit the town museum fund, a fund created via the Spencer County Community Foundation that will help to preserve the beauty of and history in St. Meinrad, Indiana. Organizer Carol (Ubelhor) Troesch added, “We are consistently working toward building funds to create a permanent display that will preserve town memorabilia and historical pieces. Bringing people and families together for a weekend of fun, music, and food is an excellent way to celebrate a small town’s heritage!”

Direct tax-deductible contributions to the fund can be mailed to the Spencer County Community Foundation at P.O. Box 3, Rockport, Indiana 47635 or made online at https://alliance.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=2295&sorg_id=1006

For more specific information, including details on becoming a 2022 sponsor, vendor, or volunteer, please visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/stmeinradrocksfest or contact Carol (Ubelhor) Troesch/ Inkspot Productions, LLC at https://www.facebook.com/InkspotProductionsLLC, via email atwritstuf@psci.net, or 812-309-8523.