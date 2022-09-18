18 WJTS to Air Dale Fall Fest Queen Pageant and Parade

The Dale Fall Fest Queen pageant took place on Sunday, September 4th at the heritage hills high school auditorium and our television partner 18 WJTS will air the pageant tonight at 7p central, 8p eastern, and again on Sunday, September 11th at 1 pm central, 2 pm eastern. 18 WJTS will also air the dale fall fest parade on Thursday, September 15th at 7p central, 8 eastern, and again Sunday, September 18th at 1 pm central, 2 pm eastern. WJTS TV 18 can be viewed free over the air with an antenna or through a subscription with a local cable provider. If you have questions about how to tune your TV for local programming on 18 WJTS, please call the station at 812-482-2727 and ask for Bill Potter.

