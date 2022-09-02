2-vehicle Accident Wednesday Afternoon Shut Down SR 162

A 2-vehicle accident yesterday afternoon shut down SR 162. At around 2 pm Dubois county sheriff’s office were dispatched to a 2-vehicle crash on SR 162, south of the Bretzville Junction. According to the Sheriff’s department, a passenger car was heading south on SR 162 when for unknown reasons crossed the center line and collided with a semi. The driver of the passenger car was taken to memorial hospital in jasper to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The highway was closed for around an hour and a half

