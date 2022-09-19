2022 Huntingburg Herbsfest Miss and Pre-Teen Miss Queen Pageant Winners

The 2022 Huntingburg Herbstfest Miss and Pre-Teen Miss Queen pageants were held last night (Sunday, Sept 18th) at Market Street Park in Huntingburg.

The 2022 Miss Huntingburg Herbstfest is Jenna Kendall. Jenna is the 18-year-old daughter of Scott and Kim Kendall of Huntingburg. She is a senior at Southridge High School and plans to attend Franciscan University to study health and exercise science.

Jenna also took home Miss Photogenic honors. 1st Runner up went to Heather Shoenbachler and 2nd runner-up was Olivia Durcholz.

The 2022 Pre-Teen Miss Herbstfest was McKenna Hiter. McKenna is the 14-year-old daughter of Matt and Amber Hiter of Huntingburg. She is a freshman at Southridge High School.

McKenna was also Pre-Teen Miss Photogenic. 1st Runner up went to Lillian Thewes and 2nd Runner Up was Leigha Blume.

The 2022 Huntingburg Herbstfest kicks off this Thursday, September 22nd in Huntingburg City Park and concludes on Sunday with a parade.

Herbsfest Queen and Junior Miss Pageant will be aired on our television partner website 18 WJTS TV on Wednesday, September 28th at 8 pm est and Sunday, September October 2nd at 3 pm eastern.