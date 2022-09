Fifty Indiana counties are now considered high risk for community spread of COVID-19. That’s down from 53 one week ago. The data on the CDC map shows Bartholomew, Blackford, Cass, Decatur, Delaware, Henry, Johnson, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, and White Counties among those with a “high” community risk of spreading the virus. There have been over 13 thousand cases reported in the state in the past week.

