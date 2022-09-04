Allen County Woman Faces Drug and Child Neglect Charges After Warrick County Accident

An Allen County Woman faces drug and child neglect charges after an accident in Warrick County.

Friday evening the Indiana State Police was dispatched to a crash on I-64 east of Lynnville.

When officers arrived they found a vehicle off the roadway flipped on its roof, with the driver 33-year-old Justa Shinn of Fort Wayne, and her two children still inside.

Both children were able to be removed from the vehicle, but Shinn was trapped inside and had to be extracted by the Lynnville and Pigeon Twp. fire departments.

Investigation showed that Shinn was traveling west on I-64 when for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the road, struck the tree line on the north side of the interstate, and flipped over.

Officers also noticed an odor of Marijuana inside the vehicle.

Shinn and her two children were taken to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital to be treated for minor injuries and were released.

Troopers later noticed an odor of alcohol on Shinn as well as she was showing signs of impairment.

Shinn submitted to a blood test but the results are still pending at this time.

When Troopers searched Shinn’s vehicle they found alcohol, and two clear baggies containing marijuana and marijuana gummies.

Shinn’s two children were taken into custody by the Indiana Department of Child Services and Shinn was booked into the Warrick County Jail.

Shinn is facing charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, neglect of a dependant, and possession of marijuana.