Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s Event October 8th

Southwest Indiana Residents Set to Raise Awareness and Funds for Alzheimer’s Care, Support, and Research

On Saturday, October 8th, Jasper area residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® — the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.

On Walk day at 9 a.m. Event Opens // 9:45 a.m. Opening ceremony // 10 a.m. The walk begins, and participants, honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association will continue to closely monitor CDC, state, and local guidelines to ensure Walk events adhere to the latest recommendations.

For more information and to register, visit act.alz.org/jasper