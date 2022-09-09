Arizona Juvenile Arrested after making Threat toward Mt. Vernon Senior High School

Wednesday morning, September 7, Mt. Vernon Police and Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation after a threatening text message was sent to an Mt. Vernon Senior High School student. The message was sent through an app that disguises the true sender. The message alleged shooting was going to occur the following day at Mt. Vernon Senior High School. During the investigation, officers were able to identify the sender as a 15-year-old male from Mesa, AZ. The teen had previously attended Mt. Vernon Senior High School and knew the student to the message was sent. Indiana State Police and Mt. Vernon Police collaborated with Mesa Police and were able to locate the teen. During the investigation, it was revealed the teen made the alleged threat using the text app. The 15-year-old was arrested for Interfering with an Educational Institution, a Level 6 Felony, and for Threatening and Intimidating, a Class 1 Misdemeanor. The juvenile is currently in custody in a juvenile detention center in Phoenix, AZ.

All threats toward students, staff, and schools are taken seriously and will be thoroughly investigated. It is also important to remind students and parents to immediately report threats to police or school administrators.