Beverly G. Franklin, age 82 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:10 pm on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana.

Beverly was born in Arthur in Pike County Indiana on October 12, 1939, to Lowell and Juanita (Nixon) Curtis. She married Paul D. Franklin on July 20, 1959. He preceded her in death on March 27, 2003.

Beverly worked as a Nurse in California for over 40 years.

Surviving is one daughter, Tracy Miller, Huntingburg, two sons, Jeffrey Franklin, Jasper, and Paul R. Franklin, Salt Lake City, UT, eleven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death beside her husband was one granddaughter, Lisa, and one brother, Charles Curtis.

Private services were held at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Homes in Jasper, IN.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital

