Blake R. Meyer, 29, of Saint Henry passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, in Huntingburg. Blake was born March 3, 1993, in Huntingburg to Bob and Lois (Oeding) Meyer.

Blake was a former employee at Best Home Furnishings and at Masterbrand Cabinets. He graduated from Southridge High School in 2011. He was an avid sports enthusiast, especially the Arizona Cardinals.

Surviving are two sons, Mason and Dalton Meyer both of Jasper. His parents, Bob and Lois Meyer of Huntingburg. Three brothers, Ryan (Lacy) Oeding of Santa Claus, Elliot (Emily) Meyer of Huntingburg, and Wesley Meyer of Saint Henry. His maternal grandmother, Alberta Oeding of Ferdinand, and his girlfriend, Rushine Moore of Huntingburg. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ralph Oeding and Clarence and LaVerne Meyer.

A Prayer Service will be held at 6:00 PM Friday, September 23, 2022, at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 2:00 until 6:00 PM on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.