Bryan Scott Meyer passed away on August 2, 2022, at his home in El Paso, Texas.

Bryan was born in Evansville, Indiana on October 8, 1974, to Don and Becky (Elshoff) Meyer. He worked various jobs in his life including construction. He enjoyed being with his children and dog, Stixx. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Eugene and Frances (Kunkel) Meyer and Virgil and Geneva (Milton) Elshoff; aunts, Theresa Meyer Wehr, and Angie Meyer Ramsey; cousins, Ron Meyer and Heath Merrimon.

Bryan is survived by his mother, Becky Elshoff Meyer of Jasper; his father and stepmother, Don and Paulette Meyer of Newburgh; a daughter, Emily, and a son, Nicholas both of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Nicholas Meyer of Colorado Springs, Colorado; a sister Melissa Meyer of Jasper; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Private services will be held.