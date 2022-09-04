Captain James Glenn Mauch, age 75, of Birdseye, IN, formerly of New Albany, IN, passed away on , 2022, at Memorial Hospital in Jasper, IN.

He was born to Glenn Mauch and Elaine (Ferguson) Mauch on , 1947, in New Albany, IN.

Jim was a retired firefighter for the city of New Albany, IN for nearly 40 years and is also an Army Veteran. Jim loved his family, his job, and his animals.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Jim is survived by his wife of 49 years, Candance (Speth) Mauch, a son Jason Mauch and granddaughter Olivia Mauch.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dubois Co. Humane Society in Jasper, IN.

Cremation was chosen as to Jim’s wishes.

Denbo Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Capt. James Mauch.