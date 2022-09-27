Carol Jean Witkoski Henderson, 85, of Jacksonville, Florida formerly of Santa Claus passed away in Jacksonville, FL. on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Carol was born January 12, 1937, in Lansing, OH. To Alex and Mary (Truchan) Podgorski. She was united in marriage to Joseph Witkoski on September 13, 1958. Joseph preceded her in death on January 12, 1993. She married Wilbur Henderson in July 1994. Wilbur preceded her in death on September 18, 2010.

Surviving are two daughters, Leslie Witkoski of Oakland City, Indiana formerly of Lansing, OH. and Stephanie (Dennis) DellaMorta of St. Johns, FL. formerly of Santa Claus. Two grandchildren, Stephen DellaMorta of Jacksonville, FL., and Cadie (Tyler) Roush of St. Johns, FL. Carol was preceded in death by her parents.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 11:00 am CDT in Saint Nicholas Church, Santa Claus, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday at the church from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM CDT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Nicholas Building and Grounds Fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.