Cause of House Explosion Still Unknown

The cause of a house explosion on Weinbach Avenue in Evansville that killed three people remains unknown over a month after it happened. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says more testing is being done on appliances from the home and it could be a few more weeks. The Evansville City Council has approved spending 110 thousand dollars for the emergency demolition of damaged homes and the trash cleanup. Five homes will be torn down.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

More

Reddit

Email



Tumblr

