Cecil C. Hill, devoted husband, father, and animal lover, age 80, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:44 p.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022, surrounded by loved ones and family in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Cecil was born in Washington, Indiana, on December 25, 1941, to Alvin and Mary (Elsey) Hill. He married his wife of 29 years, Vicki S. Hill on October 8, 1993, in Jasper, Indiana.

Cecil graduated from Austin Community College and the University of Texas, where he received a degree in electronics. He retired from Crane Warfare Naval Base, and then started a new career as an insurance agent and trusted financial advisor for Western-Southern Life Assurance Company, retiring from there in 2000. Since his retirement, he had an absolute zest for life which included feeding every stray animal and playing Texas Hold’em Poker. He enjoyed putting a bet on the ponies and had a great talent at singing karaoke.

He is survived by his wife Vicki S. Hill, Jasper, IN, a son, Alexander Blake Hill, Mayfield, KY, daughter, Jessica Leigh Eckert, Winslow, IN, son Eric R. Hoppenjans, Evansville, IN, grandson, Channing Eckert, Winslow, IN, granddaughter, Kailey Hoppenjans, Evansville, IN, sister, Betty Roman, Washington, IN, and his most beloved pet dog, Beau.

Cecil was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Alvin Sr., Jack, and Ronald Hill, and two sisters, Dorothy Karen Hill, and Sharon Thomas.

There will be no services at this time.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com