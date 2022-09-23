Courthouse Square Infrastructure and Revitalization Project Update

A progress meeting was held Wednesday, September 21 for the Courthouse Square Infrastructure and Revitalization Project. Representatives of Ragle Construction, Rundell Ernstberger Associates, Dubois County, and the City of Jasper attended. Here is the summary of the discussion:

The Northeast Quadrant of the Courthouse Square remains closed.

Construction work continues to follow the pattern: begin at E 7 th St, move south along Main St, then onto E 6 th St, and east towards Jackson St.

Concrete crews continue to work on curbs and sidewalks.

Most stormwater pipe is installed in the NE Quadrant.

The schedule will continue to be contingent on weather and supply factors. Lead times on materials continue to be a challenge.

Foot traffic and accessibility to building entrances will be maintained at all times.

Two sections of parking will temporarily be available for parallel parking as travel lanes are restricted for the installation of sidewalks and new parking surfaces. These areas are the west side of Main Street between 6 th and 7 th Streets and East 6th Street between Main and Jackson Streets. Temporary surface stripping will be added to identify spaces. Travel lane remains open to one-way traffic in these areas.

The parking lot adjacent to City Hall remains available for 2-hour public parking.

The public is asked to observe construction signage and must follow the revised traffic detours.

The next meeting with contractor representatives is on October 5th .

For specific construction questions, please contact the City of Engineering Department at 812-482-4255.