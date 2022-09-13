Curt Uebelhor’s Wunderkammer Exhibit Open Now through October 23rd

A new gallery opened at the Thyen Clark Cultural Center recently. Curt Uebelhor’s “Wunderkammer” is open through October 23rd. Uebelhor gave WBDC, WAXL, and WJTS a look at his background and a detailed look at his exhibit. Here is Uebelhor with more.

“Wunderkammer” will be open to the public at the Thyen Clark Cultural Center now through October 23rd to the public. Monday through Friday the gallery is open from 9 to 5, Saturdays it will be open from 10 to 2, and Sundays from noon to 3. We’ll have more about Curt and his exhibit on WBDC, WJTS, and WAXL News in the future.