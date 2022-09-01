Dale Fall Fest September 4th, 8th, 9th, and 10th

The Dale Fall Fest will get underway this weekend Sunday, September 4th, and will continue on Thursday, September 8th, Friday, September 9th, and Saturday, September 10th. The fall fest will get started Sunday with the queen pageant at 7 pm at the Heritage Hills High School Auditorium. On Thursday, September 8th the grounds will open at 5 pm and there will be carnival rides for the kids starting at 5 with Thursday being 15$ bracelet night. Also on Thursday, there will be a cheerleader and dance performance at 6 pm, also at 6 the beer garden will open, at 630 the little miss and mister pageants will take place and at 7 they will have a euchre tournament in the beer garden.

On Friday, September 9th the grounds will open at 4 pm along with the carnival rides. Friday will be a $20 bracelet night for the rides. At 5 pm they will start serving grilled pork chops and fried chicken dinners. The Cincinnati acrobatic circus will perform at 5 and Bomar and ritter will be on the stage from 5-7p. At 7p the 3 on 3 basketball tourney will get underway as well as the horseshoe tourney. From 8-11 on the main stage will be EV MAE and The Tune Trashers, and from 8-midnight in the beer garden will be The Kenna Elppers Band.

On Saturday, September 10th a day full of events gets kicked off at 6 am with registration opening for the just a smoking bbq contest, and registration will be open until 9 am. 5k run and walk will start at 7 am and they will serve breakfast from 7-9 am. The grounds will officially open at 10 am and there will be a mud volleyball tournament at 10 am. At 11 am they will start serving their grilled pork chop and fried chicken dinners. At 1130 will be the silly safari’s live animal show. Noon -2p Seth Thomas band will be on the stage. The parade will start at 2 pm. Carnival rides will open at 330p. 2 miles back will be on the stage from 330-7p, a homerun derby, and corn hole tourney will get underway at 4, and the night will end with two great musical acts with Cynthia Murray and the end times from 8-1030 on the stage, and dirty deeds extreme AC/DC will perform in the beer garden from 8p-midnight. They will also have a grand raffle with over 5,000$ in prizes taking place at 1030. Some come out for multiple days of fun and entertainment at the 54th annual Dale Fall Fest at the Dale Town Park on September 4th, 8th, 9th, and 10th