Dale Fall Festival Queen Pageant Winners

Posted By: Logan Troesch September 5, 2022

Lighting the way for future generations Dale Fall Festival Scholarship Queen Pageant took place yesterday evening at Heritage Hills High school. 

Bailee Eckert was crowned Queen: Bailee is the daughter of Rachel Ayer, She is 16 and a junior at Heritage Hills High School.

Emily Yates was 1st runner-up: Emily is the daughter of Seth and Angie Yates, she is 17 and a senior at Heritage Hills High School.

Jaidyn Gogel was 2nd runner-up: Jaidyn is the daughter of Brian Gogel and Amy Schaefer, she is 16 and a junior at Heritage Hills High School.

Kylee Appman was the 3rd runner-up: Kylee is the daughter of Lisa and Jeff Neyenahus, she is 19 and a sophomore at the University of Southern Indiana.

Brie Hile was named Miss Congeniality: Brie the daughter of Brenda and Brandon Hile, she is 16 and a junior at Heritage Hills High School. 

The Dale Fale Festival Queen Pageant will be aired on 18WJTS on Thursday, September 8th at 8 pm est and Sunday, September 11th at 2 pm est.

