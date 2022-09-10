Dearborn County Federal Credit Union will Merge with Hoosier Hills credit Union

Dearborn County Federal Credit Union members vote to merge with Hoosier Hills Credit Union

Members of Dearborn County Federal Credit Union (DCFCU) in Lawrenceburg, IN, have voted to approve a merger with Bedford, IN-based Hoosier Hills Credit Union (HHCU). The merger with HHCU will provide more than 2,000 DCFCU members in Dearborn and surrounding counties with more expansive services including mobile and online banking, a wide variety of mortgage options, a comprehensive suite of commercial banking products, and 8 additional service centers across southern Indiana.

Both credit unions have long been devoted to the well-being of their members and to community service. The Lawrenceburg Service Center will operate under the Hoosier Hills Credit Union name in the existing location and with the same management and staff.

Markley will lead the combined credit union as President and CEO. Goodpaster will become the Vice President of Operations for the Hoosier Hills Credit Union Lawrenceburg Service Center.