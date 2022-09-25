Debra A. Fisher-Kerstiens, age 67, of Jasper, formerly of Birdseye, Indiana, passed away at 7:43 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Debra was born in Daviess County, Indiana, on January 20, 1955, to Robert E. and Mary Jane (Frye) Fisher. She married Tom Kerstiens on June 6, 2006. He preceded her in death on November 12, 2008.

She was a 1973 graduate of Jasper High School.

Debra retired from Kimball International after 40 years of service.

Debra enjoyed raising layer chickens, her ceramic frog collection, and visiting the casino.

She is survived by her mother; Mary Jane Fisher, Jasper, IN, one sister; Denise (Terry) Friedman, Dubois, IN, and two brothers; Kevin (Jana) Fisher, New Albany, IN, Keith Fisher, Louisville, KY, and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband is her father; Robert E. Fisher and one daughter Lacey Denise Pierce.

A private family funeral service for Debra A. Fisher-Kerstiens will be held at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home.

A public visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Precious Angels or to a favorite charity.

