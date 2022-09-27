Deidra Church On the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy’s 2022 40 Under 40 List

Deidra Church recognized in the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy’s 2022 40 Under 40 List

Deidra Church from Memorial Hospital Foundation has been included in the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP) 2022 40 Under 40 list.

The AHP 40 Under 40 recognition program honors the industry’s brightest young leaders who have demonstrated success in their careers in healthcare philanthropy.

“These honorees are part of a select group who have demonstrated impressive career achievements, deep community involvement, and outstanding leadership in all they do,” said Alice Ayres, AHP President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Previously working at John Hopkins All Children’s Foundation, Church decided to return home in 2021 and became the director of Memorial Hospital Foundation. In her first year as director, she doubled the overall fundraising revenue, earning $1.8 million through the fourth quarter of the fiscal year. She also led an employee giving campaign at Memorial Hospital, which led to a growth of 31% in employee giving. The church is very active at Memorial Hospital and in the community, serving on several committees, as well as on the boards of the local Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce.

Kyle Bennett, President, and CEO at Memorial Hospital, stated, “We are blessed to have Deidra as the Director of Memorial Hospital Foundation. Her experience in philanthropy and her focus on the communities we serve have truly made a difference in the short time she has been part of our team.”

To learn more about the 40 Under 40 program and this year’s recipients, visit https://bit.ly/3RwaDt5.

The Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP) is the healthcare development professionals’ definitive source of thought leadership, connections to facilitate innovation, and tools to advance knowledge and elevate philanthropy. As the world’s largest association for healthcare fundraising professionals, AHP represents 7,000 members who raise more than $11 billion each year for community health services.