Denny R. Lindauer, age 68, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:32 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana, surrounded by family.

Denny was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on January 12, 1954, to Ralph S. and Waneta R. (Frick) Lindauer-Wininger. He married Carol Meyer on September 27, 1980, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. She preceded him in death on December 11, 2012.

Denny was a graduate of Southridge High School.

He is a United States Navy Veteran who served from 1974-1976 on the USS Oriskany CV-34. He was in the United States Navy Reserves from 1976-1979.

He retired after 36 years of working for the telephone company.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and the V.F.W. Post #2366 in Huntingburg, Indiana.

Denny enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and being at Beaver Lake.

Surviving are two sons, Andy (Heather) Lindauer, Celestine, IN, and Luke (Dawn Prechtel) Lindauer, Jasper, IN, seven grandchildren, Landon, Drake, Kylie, Kasen, Tailyn, Madyson and Rilyn, one sister, Debra (Don) Hensley, Huntingburg, IN, and one sister-in-law, Virginia Lindauer, Leavenworth, IN.

Preceding him in death besides his wife and his parents is one brother, Ralph Lindauer Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Denny R. Lindauer will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. The V.F.W. Post #2366 will conduct military grave site rites.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Huntingburg V.F.W. Post #2366.

