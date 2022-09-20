Dove Recovery House for Women Announces First Dubois County Hires

New 15-bed women’s residential treatment and recovery center in Jasper, Indiana, names its first director of operations and clinical manager

JASPER, INDIANA — Dove Recovery House for Women in Dubois County has named Megan Durlauf as its director of operations and Dana Wood as its clinical manager. Durlauf and Wood are the first hires of Dove House’s Jasper, Indiana, location, which is set to open in November of 2022. The new Dove House facility will house up to 15 women, addressing a significant treatment gap, as the county currently does not have a recovery residence for women impacted by substance use disorder.

“We are fortunate to have found such incredible talent in Dubois County as we prepare to open the doors to our new home,” said Dove House CEO Wendy Noe. “Having previously worked in the justice system, Megan and Dana both understand and value our holistic approach to care.”

Before joining the Dove House team, Megan Durlauf served as the director of Dubois County Community Corrections. Durlauf, who graduated from IU with a BA in psychology, has spent much of her career facilitating evidence-based group rehabilitative programs for individuals involved in the justice system. Durlauf brings several years of experience and numerous certifications to her new role as director of operations, where she will oversee the day-to-day operating needs of Dove House.

“Dove House is filling a huge unmet need in our rural community,” said Durlauf. “Working in a correctional setting, I have witnessed countless women released from jail with nowhere to go except back to the people they were using substances with when they were arrested. I want to be part of the solution for women who need that safe space to get back on their feet and start living the life they always dreamed they could have.”

Dana Wood comes to Dove House from the Dubois County Justice System, where she was the continuous quality improvement specialist. Wood is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and earned her master’s degree from IU with a concentration in mental health and addictions. In her role as the clinical manager, she will oversee the treatment programming and foster an environment that replicates the Dove House Indianapolis location’s model.

“Serving those in recovery–especially women–is my passion,” shared Wood. “Being able to provide treatment where women can remain in the community and retain positive connections is beyond words. I hope to provide a safe space for women to come when they are at their most vulnerable and provide the support to help them thrive in their lives.”

Dove House Dubois County will continue to hire staff over the coming months. To learn more about Dove House and other employment opportunities, visit doverecoveryhouse.org.