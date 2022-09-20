Dr. Priya Alex Joining Loogootee Family Medicine

Loogootee, Ind. – Priya Alex, M.D. is a family medicine physician who has joined the staff at Memorial Hospital’s Loogootee Family Medicine.

Dr. Alex is originally from Ontario, Canada, and received her doctor of medicine degree at Saba University School of Medicine. She recently graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine Family Medicine Residency at Memorial Hospital – Jasper.

Dr. Alex is accepting new patients. For more information, please call (812) 295-2812. Loogootee Family Medicine is located at 105 Cooper Street in Loogootee, Indiana.