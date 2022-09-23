Dubois County and the Indiana University Center for Rural Engagement kick Off

Dubois County and the Indiana University Center for Rural Engagement kicked off Dubois County’s Sustaining Hoosier Communities collaboration Yesterday evening at the Center for technology, innovation, and manufacturing theatre room at Vincennes University Jasper.

Dean Vonderheide the mayor of Jasper had this to say about what it means to have Indiana University as a partner to help establish projects in the community.

Mayor Vonderheide also commented on how important the residents of Dubois County are to this partnership and projects in the county.

Local residents and leaders will collaborate with IU faculty, students, and staff to develop initiatives to achieve community-identified goals and projects.

The time frame of these projects is 1- 2 years. For information on the progress and a list of projects go to iucre@indiana.edu