Dubois County Cares Will be Open to High Schools Students 3-6 pm

CARES Begins After-School Hours

Dubois County CARES will open its doors to high-school students after school three days a week.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 19, “CARES Hours” will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Part of the Center on Fifth in Jasper, the office is a judgment-free zone for high-school students throughout the county to drop in, meet up with friends or meet new friends, do homework or just be. Support and snacks are always on hand.

The CARES office is at 505 W. Fifth St. Its main entrance is behind the building, the only single door on the back porch.

The Dubois County Coalition for Adolescent Resilience and Empowerment Strategies encourages youth to be alcohol- and drug-free through a variety of services, resources, and activities. It is staffed by Candy Neal, coordinator, and Martha Rasche, assistant CARE-ordinator. Any high school student or adult who would like to volunteer with the coalition or who has questions about its work is invited to call 812-827-8464 or send an email to DuboisCountyCARES@gmail.com.