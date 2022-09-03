Dubois County Democrats to Host State Senate Candidate Jeff Hill

The Dubois County Democrat Party will host Indiana State Senate candidate Jeff Hill in Ferdinand next week.

Jeff Hill, the Democratic candidate for State Senate District 48 will be the featured speaker at the Dubois County Democrats Pulled Pork Dinner on Wednesday, September 7 at the Ferdinand Senior Center, 313 West 9th Street, Ferdinand.

Hill, from Princeton, is a former Gibson County Deputy Sheriff and currently serves as an officer with the Oakland City Police Department. He will challenge Mark Messmer for the Senate Seat in District 48 which includes Dubois, Gibson, Pike, Spencer, Perry and Crawford Counties.

Everyone is welcome to the dinner that includes pulled pork sandwiches with two sides, dessert, and drinks for $6 per person. Doors open at 6 pm and Jeff Hill will speak at 6:30 pm.