Dubois County Health Department Drive-Thru Flu Clinic Friday September 9th

The Dubois County Health Department will be offering a HIGH DOSE drive-thru flu clinic for any individual 65 years of age and older. The flu vaccine is covered by Medicare, Medicaid, and most private health insurance.

the drive-thru clinic will be held Friday, September 9, 2022, 8:30 AM – 10:30 AM(HIGH DOSE ONLY 65AND OLDER)

Follow the signs to their drive-thru at 1187 South Saint Charles Street. Participants are asked to approach the Health Department from the north side. The best method will be US 231 to Division Rd and then south on Saint Charles St. Please have your ID and Medicare/insurance cards available.

We also offer flu shots for all ages inside the Health Department from 8:00 am to 3:30 pm Monday – Friday. (No appointment needed) If you have any questions, feel free to give us a call at 812-481-7056.

Additional dates and times for these drive-thru events will be announced as they become available.