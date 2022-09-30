Dubois County Health Department Vaccine Clinic

The Dubois County Health Department will be holding a special late-night clinic to help accommodate anyone needing routine vaccinations or wanting the COVID-19 or flu vaccine.

The clinic will take place on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 3:30 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. (NO APPOINTMENT NEEDED) at 1187 South Saint Charles Street, Jasper, IN 47546.

Anyone 12 and older may utilize the DRIVE-THRU for flu and COVID only. Follow the signs to the northside parking lot. Anyone under 12 must come inside the building to obtain their vaccinations.

They ask for you to Please have ID, insurance cards, and COVID-19 vaccination card available.

If you have any questions, feel free to give them a call at 812-481-7056.