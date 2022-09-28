Dubois County Treasurer Receives Statewide Award

The Association of Indiana Counties (AIC) announced that Dubois County Treasurer Kitty Merkley received the 2022 Outstanding Treasurer Award. The award recognized her contributions made to county government throughout her years of public service.

Merkley was elected Treasurer of Dubois County in 2016. Since being elected, she has Increased office productivity by implementing a payment processing software program to streamline tax collections, developed and maintained a Policy and Procedures Manual for her office, and reduced overpayments by escrow companies by working with an escrow management program. She has served on various committees within the Indiana County Treasurers Association (ICTA) and has enjoyed them all with her favorite being given the opportunity to serve as President. Before her time as treasurer, she served as the Madison Township Trustee and was employed by Dubois County Health Department as Food Safety Specialist in 2014, and opened a contemporary, deli-style restaurant, Let’s Do Lunch, on the Square in Jasper for three years.

The award was presented during the AIC’s 64th Annual Conference in St. Joseph County on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The AIC’s Annual Conference is the largest gathering of county officials in the state. Representatives from public agencies, private entities, and local elected officials addressed issues such as the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Public Health Commission, Pathways to Permitting, Cybersecurity, Energy Evolution, Attracting and Retaining the County Workforce, Cost Savings Programs in Time of Inflation, and so much more.

For more information about the AIC or the Annual Conference, please contact Elizabeth Mallers at emallers@indianacounties.org.