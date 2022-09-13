Elizabeth Ann “Liz” Hagen, age 82, of Dubois, Indiana, passed away at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022, at home surrounded by family, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Liz was born in Marengo, Indiana, on July 1, 1940, to Ernest and Alta (Logsdon) Zahnd. She married Harry F. Hagen on March 3, 1973, in Jasper, Indiana. He preceded her in death in September of 2008.

She was a 1958 graduate of Marengo High School.

She was a homemaker and worked at Wabash Valley Produce for several years.

She was a member of St. Peter’s UCC in Dubois, Indiana.

Liz enjoyed reading, sewing, bird watching, and spending time with her family.

Surviving are six daughters, Kayla (Aaron) Lathrop, Indianapolis, IN, Amanda Hagen, Oakland City, IN, Kathy Hagen, Franklin, IN, Laura (Levi) Schwartz, Branchville, IN, Glenda (Ronnie) Kahle, Fort Branch, IN, Beth McRoberts, Moberly, MO, one son, Jeremy (Regina) Hagen, Ramsey, IN, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, one sister-in-law, Barbara Zahnd, Lathrop, MO, and her dearest and best friend, Patricia Riley.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are two sons, Scott and Bill Wiseman, two sisters, Bonnie and June House, four brothers, Cleo Crecelius, Ernest “Bud”, Martin, and James Zahnd, and several half-siblings.

A funeral service for Elizabeth Ann “Liz” Hagen will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022, at St. Peter’s UCC in Dubois, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Dan Tucker will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. service time at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter’s UCC.

