Elizabeth “Betty” C. Seifert, age 86, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 1:55 a.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022, surrounded by family in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Betty was born in Jasper, Indiana, on January 22, 1936, to Sylvester and Pauline (Mundy) Vogler. She married William “Bill” Seifert on September 4, 1958, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. He preceded her in death on December 14, 1968.

She was a 1954 graduate of Jasper High School.

Among many jobs, she was a teacher’s aide at Ireland Elementary, waitressed at various restaurants, and was a driver for Uebelhor and Sons.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, and the St. Ann’s Society.

Betty enjoyed quilting, gardening, and spending time with family and friends, and she also loved picking up pecans.

She is survived by six children, Sharon Seifert, Jasper, IN, Stan (Marsha) Seifert, Jasper, IN, Randy (Jackie) Seifert, Jasper, IN, Allen (Deanne) Seifert, Jasper, IN, Marty (Petra) Seifert, Fort Wayne, IN, Ann (Charles Kelly) Seifert, Pineville, NC, nine grandchildren, Elliott Seifert, Shaun Seifert, Jordan Seifert, Drew Seifert, Nicole Kelly, Denise Seifert, Patrick Seifert, Cody Seifert, and Lisa Kelly, one sister, Anna Mae Singer, Jasper, IN, and one brother, Sylvester Jr. “Junie” (Connie) Vogler, Lake Helmerich, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are one sister, Claretta Wagner, and one brother, William “Bill” Vogler.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Elizabeth “Betty” C. Seifert will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary Catholic Church Cemetery Fund or to a favorite charity.

