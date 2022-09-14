FDA & CDC have Authorized Use of the Covid-19 Bivalent Booster

The FDA &CDC have authorized the use of the Covid-19 bivalent booster for individuals who meet the guidelines as outlined below:

ModernaCOVID-19 Vaccine, bivalent authorized for use in people ages 18 years and older

Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 Vaccine, bivalent authorized for use in people ages 12 years and older

Individuals can receive a bivalent booster dose administered at least 2 months after either:

Completion of primary vaccination with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine, or Receipt of the most recent booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine

Eligible individuals can receive the bivalent booster at the Dubois County Health Department from 8:00 am to 3:30 pm Monday – Friday. (No appointment needed) If you have any questions, feel free to give us a call at 812-481-7056.

they ask for you to Please avoid Friday mornings in September due to previously scheduled flu clinics and they ask for you to Please bring your ID, vaccination record, and insurance card (if available)