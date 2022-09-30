First Choice Solutions 5K Walk this Saturday October 1st

On October 1st, First Choice Solutions, (FCS) will have a 5K walk beginning and ending at the clinic on 714 W. Walnut Street in Washington. Registration fees are $25 for 16 and older, $10 for 5 to 10 years old and 5 and under is free. Registration is at 10:00. T-shirts will be available for ages 5 and up. The walk will begin at 10:30. Please contact the office at (812) 257-1041 if you have any questions.

First Choice Solutions will also be having a Fall Fling Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival will be at First Choice Solutions located at 714 W. Walnut Street in Washington. Funds raised will be used to help pay for a new roof for the building. The following will be available at the festival.

Drawing for a Cash prize and two decorative items for the home

Lunch is available for free-will donations. Turkey strips, hotdogs, chips, and cold water

Helping hands will have kettle corn and shaved ice or hot chocolate depending on the temperature

Minute to win it games for children

Pumpkin and face painting

Bake Walk for pies, cakes, pastries, cookies, etc.

D.J. providing Christian music