Frances A. Heeke-Goodman, age 87, of Dubois, Indiana, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at 1:36 p.m. on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Frances was born in Jasper, Indiana, on November 25, 1934, to Albert “Jumbo” and Apollonia (Schmitt) Giesler. She married Herman “Joe” Heeke on September 27, 1956, and he preceded her in death on July 24, 1978. She then married Jack Goodman on June 5, 1982.

She was a 1952 graduate of Jasper High School.

She worked for Wabash Valley, for IGA, and most recently in the 10th Street School Cafeteria.

She was a member of St. Isidore Parish and St. Ann’s Sodality.

She enjoyed spending time in prayer, crocheting, playing cards, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband, Jack Goodman, Celestine, IN, and four daughters, Ann (Dean) Mehringer, Dubois, IN, Julie (Duane) Rasche, Dubois, IN, Denise Heeke, Jasper, IN, Lisa Winchell, Jasper, IN, one stepdaughter, Mary (Mike) Siebert, Celestine, IN, nine grandchildren, Dean “JR” Mehringer, Chevon Mehringer, Sedina Wyland, Jessica Fowler, Meredith Mewborn, Nolan, Delaney, Olivia, and Landy Rasche, and seven great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death besides her first husband are three sisters, Marie Denu, Irene Lueken, and Rita Egler, and one brother, Urban Giesler.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Frances A. Heeke-Goodman will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Dubois, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Parish or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.